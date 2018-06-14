Vatican City
Pope slams fear of the poor (3)
'We fear for our safety'
14 Giugno 2018
Vatican City, June 14 - Pope Francis on Thursday stigmatised a fear of the poor that "makes us afraid for our safety". In a message for the second World Day of the Poor, he said the pleas of the poor "are silenced by dissonant tones, often determined by a phobia for the poor". He said the poor "are considered not only as indigent people, but also as people bringing insecurity, instability, disorientation from our daily habits and therefore , to be repelled and kep far away".
Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento
Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare
False fatture, arrestato imprenditore barlettano Dagostino
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli