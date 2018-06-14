Aquarius shd be at sea as little as possible - Mogherini (3)

(see related) Brussels, June 14 - European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini said Thursday that she thinks the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship should be at sea as little as possible given adverse weather conditions. "The identification of the disembarkation port is a national decision upon which the EU does not have competence," Mogherini told a news conference when asked about the Aquarius case. "But given the news about the sea conditions, there is a clear indication (in international law) for every effort to limit the time of the people aboard the ship". Mogherini said the long-term solution was for EU member States to display greater solidarity. "There is a problem about the re-financing of the European Fund for Africa," she said, adding that projects for Libya and the countries of origin of many migrants and of transit depended on this. "It's a problem that I've raised several times with the member States and which it is necessary to draw attention to because, and here I comment on the Aquarius case too, the priority at sea is to save lives, but the solution is on land. "It's in Europe, with stronger, more effective solidarity among States".