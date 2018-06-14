Rome
Lanzalone quits as ACEA president (2)
Water and energy utility announces move after arrest
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - Rome water and energy utility ACEA said Thursday that Luca Lanzalone has quit as its president after he was put under house arrest in a probe into alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project for a new stadium. The company said it will take the "appropriate" decisions following his resignation in a board meeting on June 21.
Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento
Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare
False fatture, arrestato imprenditore barlettano Dagostino
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli