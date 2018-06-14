France shd return to 'more polite' tones- FM (3)

Rome
Rome, June 14 - France should "return to more polite tones" after calling Italy cynical, irresponsible and sickening for turning away a migrant ship, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero said Thursday. "It's up to France to bring the tones back to being more urbane in its declarations on migrants," he said at a ceremony for the anniversary of the Fulbright Commission at the foreign ministry. He added: "As for the underlying issues, we must discuss them in European fora".
