Genoa
4 showjumping horses killed in road accident
Near Turin
14 Giugno 2018
Genoa, June 14 - Four showjumping horses were killed when their truck overturned on the Savona-Turin motorway in northwestern Italy Thursday. Two other horses were hurt in the accident.
