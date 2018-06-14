Rome
ANSA website up from 4th to 3rd in Reuters survey
'Unusual example of news agency that gives users news directly'
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - The ANSA website rose from fourth to third in the latest annual Reuters survey of Italian news sites. "It is an unusual example of a news agency that gives a direct offering to the consumer and attracts a significant number of online unique users". The top three were La Repubblica, Corriere della Sera and Il Fatto Quotidiano.
Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento
Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare
False fatture, arrestato imprenditore barlettano Dagostino
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli