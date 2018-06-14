Rome
Salvini no to cops ID nos on helmets (3)
Already targets of criminals, but willing to have cameras
Rome, June 14 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Thursday said he was against putting ID numbers of the helmets of riot police, a move proposed by civil libertarians and leftwing parties to help identify officers guilty of brutality. "My aim is not to put the number of the helmets of policemen who are already easy enough targets for criminals without having a number of their head," he said. But Salvini said police themselves had already said they were willing to have cameras on their helmets.
