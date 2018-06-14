City, Roma injured parties in stadium probe-Raggi (4)

Giovedì 14 Giugno 2018 | 15:56

Incidente mortale sulla Casarano-Ugento
12.03.2012

Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento

Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
13.06.2018

Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io

Bimba di 13 mesi ricoverata a Bari per Seu, è in condizioni critiche
13.06.2018

Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu
ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Esami su cibo e acqua di mare

False fatture, arrestato imprenditore pugliese
13.06.2018

False fatture, arrestato imprenditore barlettano Dagostino

Bari, 6 proposte per PalagiustiziaMinistro: via quella tendopoli
12.06.2018

Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo
13.06.2018

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante
13.06.2018

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»
13.06.2018

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti
12.06.2018

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Rome, June 14 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Thursday that the city and AS Roma were the injured parties after nine people were arrested on Wednesday in a probe into alleged corruption related to the club's project to build a new stadium in the Italian capital. "The judges say that I have nothing to do with it and there is not one newspaper that has the courage to report this news," Raggi said. "The council, the Roman people and Roma football club are the injured parties". The city's town planning department has sent a letter to construction company Eunova requesting clarification after the arrest of businessman Luca Parnasi. A commission is likely to be appointed to oversee the project, sources said. It will be necessary to examine the legitimacy of all the documentation, a process that is likely to effectively put the project on hold, the sources said. The Vice President of the Lazio Regional Assembly, Forza Italia (FI) member Adriano Palozzi, Luca Lanzalone, the president of water and energy utility ACEA, and a former regional councillor for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) who is considered close to Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, Michele Civita, were also among those arrested. Paolo Ferrara, the caucus head of Raggi's 5-Star Movement (M5S) in the city assembly, is among 16 people under investigation as is Davide Bordoni, FI's leader in the council. Ferrara announced he was suspending himself from the anti-establishment M5S. The investigation regards alleged corruption linked to a revision of the initial project. The revision was okayed by Raggi's administration in February 2017 and saw the volume cut by half. Lanzalone was a consultant for the M5S in January and February 2017 and took part in the mediation with Eurnova, a company controlled by Parnasi that bought the land in the Tor di Valle area where the stadium is set to be built. "Luca Lanzalone must resign (as ACEA president)," Labour and Industry Minister and M5S leader Luigi Di Maio told RTL radio on Thursday. "With us, those who do wrong pay".

