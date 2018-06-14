Rome
Clear rules on tenders, no backtracking - ANAC (3)
Overhaul would mean another crisis in sector says Cantone
Rome, June 14 - The head of Italy's anti-corruption authority ANAC, Raffaele Conte, said Thursday rules on tenders were clesar and there should be no backtracking. The tenders issue "needs clear choices on the part of the new legislator"," he said, "and relaunching the public-works system requires not only simple and comprehensible rules but also stable ones". Cantone said "a complete backtracking would risk creating a further phase of fibrillation with a new crisis in the sector". Cantone called corruption "absolute evil". ANAC said tenders worth over 40,000 euros totalled 139 billion in 2017, the highest since 2013.
