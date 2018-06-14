Rome
Central Rome building in flames, woman burnt
Three people suffered smoke inhalation, including cop
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - A woman was taken to hospital with burns on Thursday after a big fire broke out on the first floor of a central Rome apartment building, sources said. Three other people suffered the smoke inhalation, including a local police officer. The fire broke out in an apartment near to piazza Navona and in the area of the home of Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico.
