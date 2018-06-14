Rome
Two arrested after migrants exploited, fed stale bread (2)
Workers named after days of the week
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - Sicilian police on Thursday arrested two men accused of extreme exploitation of migrant workers. The suspects, a father and son aged 68 and 35 respectively, allegedly paid the workers just three euros an hour to work for up to 12 hours in fields in the area of Marsala. The workers, some of whom had legal residence permits while others were undocumented migrants, were alleged fed stale bread for lunch and dinner. The suspects allegedly made the workers call them 'master' and named the migrants after the days of the week, like Friday in Robinson Crusoe.
