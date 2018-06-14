Baglioni to present 2019 Sanremo song fest - Orfeo (2)

Rome, June 14 - Singer-songwriter Claudio Baglioni has agreed to be the presenter and artistic director of Italy's popular Sanremo Song Fest in 2019 for the second consecutive year, the director general of State broadcaster RAI, Mario Orfeo, announced on Wednesday. Orfeo said he was "very happy" that Baglioni has agreed to present the 69th edition of the song fest after long negotiations he described as a "real courtship". "It is a great honor as well as a reason to be proud for all of RAI to have succeeded in convincing a great musician and composer like Baglioni" to be part of the event for a second time, he added.