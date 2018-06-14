Migrants aren't numbers, pope says (3)

Giovedì 14 Giugno 2018 | 11:48

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Incidente mortale sulla Casarano-Ugento
12.03.2012

Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento

Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
13.06.2018

Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io

Bimba di 13 mesi ricoverata a Bari per Seu, è in condizioni critiche
13.06.2018

Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu ricoverata in condizioni critiche

Bari, 6 proposte per PalagiustiziaMinistro: via quella tendopoli
12.06.2018

Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli

Prende mazzetta da perito, giudice onoraria arrestata
12.06.2018

Prende mazzetta da perito, giudice onoraria arrestata

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo
13.06.2018

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»
13.06.2018

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti
12.06.2018

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
13.06.2018

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Vatican City

Migrants aren't numbers, pope says (3)

'Walls must be torn down' says Catholic leader

Migrants aren't numbers, pope says (3)

Vatican City, June 14 - Migrants are not numbers but people in "need of constant protection, regardless of their migration status", Pope Francis said Thursday. The pontiff said that when it comes to the issue of migration "not only numbers are at stake but people, with their history, culture, feelings and aspirations". "These people, who are our brothers and sisters, need constant protection, regardless of their migration status". "All of them hope that we have the courage to tear down the wall of that comfortable and silent complicity that worsens their situation of neglect", the pope also said. Francis called for a "change of mentality" on migrants. "It is necessary to change mentality - to move from considering someone as a threat to our comfort to appreciating others who, with their life experiences and values, can bring a lot and contribute to the richness of our society", the pope told participants of 'Holy See-Mexico talks on international migration'. "For this reason, a fundamental attitude is to approach others to embrace them, get to know them and recognize them", the pontiff also said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Aquarius route changed - SOS Mediterranee (3)

Aquarius route changed - SOS Mediterranee (3)

 
Migrants aren't numbers, pope says (3)

Migrants aren't numbers, pope says (3)

 
Don't consider migrants 'threat to our comfort'- pope (2)

Don't consider migrants 'threat to our comfort'- pope (2)

 
Conte's Paris visit on,Macron 'never sought to offend Italy'

Conte's Paris visit on,Macron 'never sought to offend Italy'

 
Words never aimed at offending Italy-Macron to Conte

Words never aimed at offending Italy-Macron to Conte

 
Conte in Paris Friday, lunch with Macron (2)

Conte in Paris Friday, lunch with Macron (2)

 
>>>ANSA/ Italy demands French apology, Macron says Rome provoked

>>>ANSA/ Italy demands French apology, Macron says Rome provoked

 
Italy demands French apology but Macron says Rome 'provoked' (2)

Italy demands French apology but Macron says Rome 'provoked' (2)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

Spari a Foggia, colpita l'auto di un commerciante

 
Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

Ecco chi sono i 10 influencer su Instagram più pagati al mondo

 
Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

 
Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

 
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

 
Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

 
Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

 
Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

 
Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

 
San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

 
Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

 
Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

 
Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

 
Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Italia TV
Conte e i dubbi su cosa fare per salvare il Paese

Conte e i dubbi su cosa fare per salvare il Paese

 
Spettacolo TV
Uno di famiglia, una 'ndrangheta da ridere

Uno di famiglia, una 'ndrangheta da ridere

 
Mondo TV
Trump esulta ma dubbi sull'accordo con Kim

Trump esulta ma dubbi sull'accordo con Kim

 
Economia TV
Fed alza i tassi, ora parola a Draghi

Fed alza i tassi, ora parola a Draghi

 
Notiziari TV
ANSAtg delle ore 8

ANSAtg delle ore 8

 
Calcio TV
AUDIO - Pallotta: stadio da fare o arrivederci a Boston

AUDIO - Pallotta: stadio da fare o arrivederci a Boston

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Sport TV
Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

 

Digital Edition

14.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU