Rome
Words never aimed at offending Italy-Macron to Conte
French president 'always defended need for solidarity'
14 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 14 - French President Emmanuel Macron told Premier Giuseppe Conte in a telephone conversation overnight that he did not intend to offend Italy, the Italian government said on Thursday. Macron "stressed that he never said any expression aimed at offending Italy and the Italian people," said a statement by the Italian premier's office. "The president of the (French) republic recalled that he has always defended the need for greater European solidarity towards Italy".
Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento
Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
Bimba di 13 mesi affetta da Seu ricoverata in condizioni critiche
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli
Prende mazzetta da perito, giudice onoraria arrestata