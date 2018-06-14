Conte in Paris Friday, lunch with Macron (2)

Rome, June 14 - Premier Giuseppe Conte will have a working lunch with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris on Friday after the two leaders spoke on the telephone late on Wednesday and discussed the Aquarius case, the Italian government said on Thursday. "Italy and France must deepen bilateral and European cooperation for an effective migratory policy with the countries of origin and of transit, via better European management of the frontier and a mechanism of solidarity in taking responsibility of refugees," read a statement from the Italian premier's office. "Macron and Conte agreed that, in view of the European Council at the end of June, new initiatives to discuss together are needed. "To evoke these issues and the many dossiers of common interest, the (French) president and Prime Minister Conte will meet in Paris on Friday for a working lunch followed by a press conference".