Milan
++ Sky, Perform get TV soccer rights - Preziosi ++
Mediaset dropped out
13 Giugno 2018
Milan, June 13 - Sky and British-based sports media group Perform have obtained TV broadcasting rights on Serie A soccer matches over the next three seasons, Genoa Chairman Enrico Preziosi said Wednesday.
