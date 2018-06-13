Ambulance hijacked after crash in Naples (3)

Mercoledì 13 Giugno 2018 | 20:17

Ferrovie, Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est: così Fs riparte dal Sud
Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»

Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io

Incidente mortale sulla Casarano-Ugento
Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €

Bari, 6 proposte per PalagiustiziaMinistro: via quella tendopoli
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata
In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia
Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti
Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»
Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

Naples

Ambulance hijacked after crash in Naples (3)

Two people on scooter force crew to treat injured

Ambulance hijacked after crash in Naples (3)

Naples, May 13 - An ambulance was 'hijacked' at a Naples hospital and forced to rush to the scene of a road accident on Wednesday, sources said. Two young men on a scooter forced the ambulance, parked at Loreto Mare Hospital, to follow them to the scene of the crash, saying rescue services had been too slow. The ambulance crew treated people injured in the crash and took them back to the hospital.

