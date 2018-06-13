Naples
Ambulance hijacked after crash in Naples (3)
Two people on scooter force crew to treat injured
13 Giugno 2018
Naples, May 13 - An ambulance was 'hijacked' at a Naples hospital and forced to rush to the scene of a road accident on Wednesday, sources said. Two young men on a scooter forced the ambulance, parked at Loreto Mare Hospital, to follow them to the scene of the crash, saying rescue services had been too slow. The ambulance crew treated people injured in the crash and took them back to the hospital.
