'Flat tax' in 2018, Salvini says

Rome, June 13 - Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday told an assembly of retailers' association Confesercenti that the new government will cut taxes and will not increase value-added tax (VAT). He also said a fiscal reform on the 'flat tax' - in fact a dual tax wit rates of 15% and 20% - will be implemented starting this year. The deputy premier announced alternative taxes to the IRPEF income tax and no IMU property taxes for vacant commercial spaces as part of the fiscal reform. He also said there should be no restrictions on cash payments.