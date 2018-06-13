A year of exemplary work with Italy - Macron (3)

Paris, June 13 - French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday on the Aquarius case that "we have been working (with Italy) in an exemplary way for a year, we have reduced to a tenth the (migrant) landings thanks to work with Italy, in the Sahel". He said this had been "active, constant, constructive work, work without let-up by France which, since last summer up to a few days ago on Libya, has come to the fore in partnership with Italy". Italy has vainly been demanding Macron apologise for calling Rome "irresponsible and cynical" in rejecting the Aquarius migrant rescue ship.