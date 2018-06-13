Avellino
Prison officer, inspector, held hostage near Avellino
Freed after a few hours
13 Giugno 2018
Avellino, June 13 - A prison officer and an inspector were taken hostage for a few hours Wednesday in Ariano Irpino jail near the southern city of Avellino. They were released after a negotiation between prisoners and the warden, as police were poised to break in and free them.
