World Cup should favour solidarity, peace - pope

Ferrovie, Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est: così Fs riparte dal Sud
12.06.2018

Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»

Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
13.06.2018

Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
12.06.2018

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €

Bari, 6 proposte per PalagiustiziaMinistro: via quella tendopoli
12.06.2018

Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli

Incidente mortale sulla Casarano-Ugento
12.03.2012

Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia
12.06.2018

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti
12.06.2018

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Vatican City

World Cup should favour solidarity, peace - pope

Pontiff hopes tournament occasion for 'encounter, dialogue'

World Cup should favour solidarity, peace - pope

Vatican City, June 13 - Pope Francis said Wednesday that he hopes the soccer World Cup will be an occasion for "encounter, dialogue and brotherhood between different cultures and religions, and that it will favour solidarity and peace among nations". "I wish to send my cordial greetings to the athletes and organizers, as well as to all those who will be following the event through the media," the pope said in his weekly general audience on the day before the opening game between hosts Russia and Saudi Arabia. On Wednesday FIFA announced that a joint bid by the United States, Mexico and Canada had won the right to host the 2026 World Cup.

