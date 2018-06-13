Body of missing woman found in canal near Milan

Milan, June 13 - The body of Sara Luciani, 21, who went missing Friday night after going out with her fiancée who committed suicide a few hours later, was found on Wednesday afternoon in a canal near Milan. Luciani's fiancée Manuel Buzzini, 31, hanged himself in the backyard of the building where his grandmother lived in Melzo, near Milan. Investigators suspect that he killed his girlfriend before committing suicide although the motive is unclear, sources said. Luciani's body was discovered by a passerby near the hydroelectric power plant in Paullo, not far from the area where the bumper of her fiancée's car, aboard which she was last seen alive, was found. Investigators are still looking for the car. Autopsy results released Tuesday found no signs of violence on Manuel Buzzini's body and revealed that he had used cocaine prior to his death. Buzzini entered rehab in 2013 for drug addiction but had been clean for a while now, investigators said. An eye witness said he saw Luciani and her boyfriend with a third person in his car Friday night shortly before she disappeared although Carabinieri police in Cassano d'Adda investigating the case said the man was one of the couple's friends who was with them only briefly.