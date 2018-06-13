VIPs arrested in Roma stadium corruption probe (3)

Mercoledì 13 Giugno 2018 | 18:28

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Ferrovie, Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est: così Fs riparte dal Sud
12.06.2018

Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»

Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
13.06.2018

Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
12.06.2018

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €

Bari, 6 proposte per PalagiustiziaMinistro: via quella tendopoli
12.06.2018

Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli

Incidente mortale sulla Casarano-Ugento
12.03.2012

Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia
12.06.2018

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti
12.06.2018

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Rome

VIPs arrested in Roma stadium corruption probe (3)

Pallotta says confident project won't be held up

VIPs arrested in Roma stadium corruption probe (3)

Rome, June 13 - High profile figures from the worlds of politics and business were among nine people arrested on Wednesday over alleged corruption related to AS Roma's project to build a new stadium in the Italian capital, sources said. The Vice President of the Lazio Regional Assembly, Forza Italia (FI) member Adriano Palozzi, construction businessman Luca Parnasi and Luca Lanzalone, the president of water and energy utility ACEA, were among the people arrested by Carabinieri police, the sources said. A former regional councillor for the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) who is considered close to Lazio Governor Nicola Zingaretti, Michele Civita, was arrested too. Six of the suspects were taken to jail while three - Palozzi, Lanzalone and Civita - were put under house arrest, the sources said. Paolo Ferrara, the caucus head of Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi's 5-Star Movement (M5S) in the city assembly, is among 16 people under investigation as is Davide Bordoni, FI's leader in the council. Ferrara announced he was suspending himself from the anti-establishment M5S. The investigation regards alleged corruption linked to a revision of the initial project. The revision was okayed by Raggi's administration in February 2017 and saw the volume cut by half. Lanzalone was a consultant for the M5S in January and February 2017 and took part in the mediation with Eurnova, a company controlled by Parnasi that bought the land in the Tor di Valle area where the stadium is set to be built. "Those who have done wrong will pay, we are on the side of law and order," said Raggi. Interior Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini said he knows Parnasi personally and hopes he is proved innocent. Investigators said that "neither Raggi nor AS Roma" are implicated in the case. The probe risks holding up the stadium project, although Roma's American Chairman James Pallotta said he does not think it will, as the club has done nothing wrong. But he also stood by his pledge to sell up if the stadium project is scuppered or significantly held up. "Roma have done everything right," he said. "The stadium must go ahead. I don't see why it shouldn't. "If the project is halted, see you in Boston".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Can't say those who provoke are right - Macron (3)

Can't say those who provoke are right - Macron (3)

 
Body of missing woman found in canal near Milan

Body of missing woman found in canal near Milan

 
World Cup should favour solidarity, peace - pope

World Cup should favour solidarity, peace - pope

 
VIPs arrested in Roma stadium corruption probe (3)

VIPs arrested in Roma stadium corruption probe (3)

 
Italy not helped much by EU on migrants - French min (2)

Italy not helped much by EU on migrants - French min (2)

 
Notte Taranta Fest opens in Salento on August 2

Notte Taranta Fest opens in Salento on August 2

 
>>>ANSA/ Pitti Uomo opens with support of Minister Bonisoli

>>>ANSA/ Pitti Uomo opens with support of Minister Bonisoli

 
Italy demands French apology, Tria scrubs Le Maire meeting

Italy demands French apology, Tria scrubs Le Maire meeting

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

Gioia del Colle, in fiamme mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

In fiamme a Gioia del Colle mezzi per la raccolta differenziata

 
Puglia meta dei vip Alvin ad Alberobello«Adoro questa terra»

Puglia meta dei vip
 Alvin ad Alberobello
«Adoro questa terra»

 
Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

 
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

 
Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

 
Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

 
Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

 
Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

 
San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

 
Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

 
Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

 
Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

 
Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

 
La Gazzetta nel suo stand espone le storiche illustrazioni di frate Menotti

Nello stand Gazzetta le illustrazioni di frate Menotti

 
Spartaco Arbertarelli tra i tavoli dei gamers

Spartaco Arbertarelli tra i tavoli dei gamers

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Calcio TV
AUDIO - Pallotta: stadio da fare o arrivederci a Boston

AUDIO - Pallotta: stadio da fare o arrivederci a Boston

 
Italia TV
Nuovo calo donatori di sangue, record negativo dal 2009

Nuovo calo donatori di sangue, record negativo dal 2009

 
Mondo TV
Aquarius, condizioni meteo in peggioramento

Aquarius, condizioni meteo in peggioramento

 
Economia TV
Appalti: verso svolta digitale, arriva libro bianco Italferr

Appalti: verso svolta digitale, arriva libro bianco Italferr

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo della settimana

Previsioni meteo della settimana

 
Spettacolo TV
Il piccolo mondo di Emily Dickinson

Il piccolo mondo di Emily Dickinson

 
Sport TV
Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

 

Digital Edition

13.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU