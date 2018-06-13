Paris
Italy not helped much by EU on migrants - French min (2)
Dublin regulation must be revised says Loiseau
13 Giugno 2018
Paris, June 13 - French European Affairs Minister Nathalie Loiseau said Wednesday that Italy had not received enough help from the European Union in coping with the flow of migrants from North Africa. "Italy has been faced with a massive flow of migrants for years and Europe has not helped enough," Loiseau said during a question time session in the national assembly. "We have to do more, revise the Dublin Regulation (on asylum), reinforce control of the EU's external border, reinforce Frontex and fight more effectively against traffickers".
Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»
Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli
Incidente mortale
sulla Casarano-Ugento