EU must give convincing response to Italian alarm-Maas (2)

Ferrovie, Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est: così Fs riparte dal Sud
12.06.2018

Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
12.06.2018

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €

Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
13.06.2018

Scazzi, zio Michele scrive alla mamma di Sarah: perdonami l'ho uccisa io

Bari, 6 proposte per PalagiustiziaMinistro: via quella tendopoli
12.06.2018

Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli

Bari, Giancaspro non pagaAqp taglia l'acqua allo stadioE sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
11.06.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia
12.06.2018

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti
12.06.2018

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Berlin

EU must give convincing response to Italian alarm-Maas (2)

German foreign minister says Italy one of closest partners

EU must give convincing response to Italian alarm-Maas (2)

Berlin, June 13 - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Wednesday that the European Union must give a convincing response to Italy's demands for more help in managing the flow of migrants from North Africa. "It should alarm us that in Italy, one of the pillars of Europe and up to now one of our closest partners, almost one person in two does not think the country benefits from being a member of the EU," Maas said in a speech in Berlin. "Europe must find a convincing response to the expectations of the people of the south for solidarity".

>>>ANSA/ Pitti Uomo opens with support of Minister Bonisoli

>>>ANSA/ Pitti Uomo opens with support of Minister Bonisoli

 
Italy demands French apology, Tria scrubs Le Maire meeting

Italy demands French apology, Tria scrubs Le Maire meeting

 
EU must give convincing response to Italian alarm-Maas (2)

EU must give convincing response to Italian alarm-Maas (2)

 
Le Maire 'saddened' Tria visit cancelled (2)

Le Maire 'saddened' Tria visit cancelled (2)

 
Teacher who insulted cops in Turin protest sacked (2)

Teacher who insulted cops in Turin protest sacked (2)

 
New govt complete after 45 undersecretaries sworn in (2)

New govt complete after 45 undersecretaries sworn in (2)

 
We support Rome, Italy can't be left alone - Merkel (2)

We support Rome, Italy can't be left alone - Merkel (2)

 
Man kills estranged wife, self at notary's office (2)

Man kills estranged wife, self at notary's office (2)

 

