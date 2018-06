Le Maire 'saddened' Tria visit cancelled (2)

Paris, June 13 - French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire expressed sorrow that his Italian counterpart Giovanni Tria had cancelled a visit to meet him in Paris on Wednesday. "Italian Finance Minister Giovanni Tria's visit has been cancelled and we express sadness," Le Maire said. "There are many important issues to discuss with Tria, in particular in view of the European Council at the end of June". Le Maire added that Tria "will come to Paris in the coming days".