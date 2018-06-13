Teacher who insulted cops in Turin protest sacked (2)

Turin, June 13 - An elementary school teacher who insulted police during a anti-Fascist protest in Turin in February has been sacked by the regional education authority, the Cub Scuola trade union said on Wednesday. The teacher, Lavinia Flavia Cassaro, shouted "Cowards, you must die, Fascists" at the police who were separating anti-Fascist protesters from a neo-Fascist CasaPound rally. Cassaro, who is also under criminal investigation over the outburst, subsequently said she was not wishing death on the officers but on "the apparatus that defends Fascism". Cub Scuola chief Cosimo Scarinzi said the teacher would get a "full defence" both in the courts and via trade-union initiatives. Police were attacked with bottles and cherry bombs containing nails during the February protest.