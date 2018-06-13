Rome
New govt complete after 45 undersecretaries sworn in (2)
'We won't neglect people's hopes' says Premier Conte
13 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 3 - Premier Giuseppe Conte's League/5-Star Movement government is complete after 45 undersecretaries were sworn in on Wednesday. "I just want to say a few works to welcome you," Conte said at the swearing-in ceremony at the premier's office. "It's a great honour to have you in the government team and I hope it is for you too. "The legislative path that we are called on to follow is written in the Constitution. "From the human point of view, we'll put our hearts into work so that no one's hopes are neglected. "We have lots of work to do, but we won't lack commitment and determination".
