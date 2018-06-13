Rome
Man may have infected over 200 women with HIV (2)
Truck driver arrested for criminal injury
13 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 13 - A 36-year-old truck driver from Ancona has been arrested for allegedly passing on HIV to women via unprotected sexual intercourse, sources said Wednesday. The suspect travelled all over Italy for work and it is feared he infected over 200 women. The man, who denied having the virus although he suffered from it for at least nine years, was arrested for alleged criminal injury. Police will launch an appeal to trace the potential victims, some of whom may have been contacted by the suspect via social networks and online chats.
Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»
Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli
Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma
della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io