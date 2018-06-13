Rome
Accusations compromise relations -Moavero tells France (2)
Tone used unacceptable says foreign minister
13 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 13 - Italian Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi told a French government representative in Rome on Wednesday that the "tones used" in Paris's criticism of the handling of the Aquarius case were "unacceptable", the foreign ministry said. "Similar statements are compromising relations between Italy and France," he said. Milanesi said Paris should take action to "rectify the situation". "The Italian government hopes Paris takes initiatives promptly," Moavero said.
Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»
Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli
Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma
della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io