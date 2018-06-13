Italy not isolated, never been so central - Salvini (2)

Rome, June 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini on Wednesday denied that the government's tough stance on migrants had caused it to be isolated at the European level. "We've never been so central and (attentively) listened to," Salvini told the Senate referring to talks with his colleagues from other European countries. "If Europe does not make its presence felt now, it should shut up forever. "There is a level of attention now that was never there before. "It's an opportunity to play our cards right".