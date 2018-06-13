Rome
Sanchez should be generous in coming weeks too - Salvini (2)
Spain receives 16,000 migrants, Italy 170,000 says interior min
13 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told the Senate on Wednesday that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez should continue being "generous" after offering Valencia as a port of safety for the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship after he refused to allow it to dock in Italy. "I thank Spain and Premier Sanchez from the heart," Salvini said. "I hope that he continues to exercise his generosity in the coming weeks, having space to do so". Salvini said Italy receives around 170,000 migrants, compared to 16,000 for Spain.
