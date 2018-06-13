Sanchez should be generous in coming weeks too - Salvini (2)

Mercoledì 13 Giugno 2018 | 13:51

Ferrovie, Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est: così Fs riparte dal Sud
12.06.2018

Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
12.06.2018

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €

Bari, 6 proposte per PalagiustiziaMinistro: via quella tendopoli
12.06.2018

Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli

Bari, Giancaspro non pagaAqp taglia l'acqua allo stadioE sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
11.06.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi

Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io
13.06.2018

Sarah, Misseri scrive alla mamma
della ragazza: perdonami l'ho uccisa io

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia
12.06.2018

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti
12.06.2018

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Rome

Sanchez should be generous in coming weeks too - Salvini (2)

Spain receives 16,000 migrants, Italy 170,000 says interior min

Sanchez should be generous in coming weeks too - Salvini (2)

Rome, June 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told the Senate on Wednesday that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez should continue being "generous" after offering Valencia as a port of safety for the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship after he refused to allow it to dock in Italy. "I thank Spain and Premier Sanchez from the heart," Salvini said. "I hope that he continues to exercise his generosity in the coming weeks, having space to do so". Salvini said Italy receives around 170,000 migrants, compared to 16,000 for Spain.

