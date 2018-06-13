Macron should go from words to deeds, receive 9,000 -Salvini (2)

Rome, June 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Wednesday that French President Emmanuel Macron should prove that he really wants to do something to help the migrant crisis by taking in 9,000 asylum seekers. "Macron should go from words to deeds and tomorrow morning receive the 9,000 migrants he committed to receiving," Salvini said as he reported to the Senate on the case of the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship. The minister said that France has taken only 340 of the 9,816 migrants who were meant to be relocated there in three years. "France says that we are cynical but between January 1 and May 31 it turned back 10,249 people at the border, including women and disabled children," Salvini said.