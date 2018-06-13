French ambassador summoned, Salvini wants apology

Mercoledì 13 Giugno 2018 | 12:14

Ferrovie, Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est: così Fs riparte dal Sud
12.06.2018

Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
12.06.2018

Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €

Bari, Giancaspro non pagaAqp taglia l'acqua allo stadioE sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
11.06.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi

Bari, 6 proposte per PalagiustiziaMinistro: via quella tendopoli
12.06.2018

Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli

tornado in mare
10.06.2018

Sempre più tornado nel Mediterraneo (e si scaricano su Taranto)

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia
12.06.2018

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti
12.06.2018

Migranti, a Lecce sit-in anti Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 giugno 2018
12.06.2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 giugno 2018

Rome

French ambassador summoned, Salvini wants apology

Paris accused Italian govt of being 'cynical and irresponsible'

French ambassador summoned, Salvini wants apology

Rome, June 13 - The Italian foreign ministry in Rome on Wednesday summoned the French ambassador over Paris's criticism of Italy's handling of the case of the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship. French President Emmanuel Macron called Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini "cynical and irresponsible" in refusing to allow the Aquarius to offload 629 migrants at an Italian port at the weekend. The spokesman for his En Marche party described Italy's migrant policy as "sickening" The NGO-run ship is now in its way to Valencia after Spain agreed to offer a port of safety, although Madrid said Rome's refusal to accept the Aquarius was potentially a criminal case. Salvini told the Senate on Wednesday that the French government should apologise for its criticism. "We have nothing to learn from anyone in terms of solidarity," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the League party. "Out history does not deserve to be reproached in these terms by members of the French government, who I hope apologise".

