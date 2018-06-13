Rome
Italy doesn't deserve French reproach - Salvini (2)
Interior minister say he hopes Paris apologises
13 Giugno 2018
(see related) Rome, June 13 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini told the Senate on Wednesday that the French government should apologise for its criticism of Rome's handling of the case of migrant-rescue ship Aquarius. "We have nothing to learn from anyone in terms of solidarity," said Salvini, who is also deputy premier and leader of the League party. "Out history does not deserve to be reproached in these terms by members of the French government, who I hope apologise".
