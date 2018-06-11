We'll go forward, work harder - Raggi (3)

Rome, June 11 - Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said Monday her anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) administration would "go forward and work harder" after two disappointing municipal results in the capital Sunday. "We'll start over from the local area. Citizens must always be listened to," said the M5S mayor, who has faced criticism over transport, trash and appointments. "We will follow their suggestions. We will work harder on urban blight public works and transport." The mayor thanked the two M5S candidates who didn't make it, Roberta Capoccioni and Enrico Lupardini, and said "hard work will pay dividends, we'll go forward".