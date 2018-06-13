Rome
Italian foreign min summons French ambassador
Move relates to comments on Aquarius case
13 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 13 - The Italian foreign ministry in Rome said Wednesday that the French ambassador has been summoned in related to the French government's comments on the case of the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship. "Following the statements released in Paris yesterday on the case of the Aquarius, this morning the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, summoned to the Farnesina the French Ambassador to Italy," a ministry statement said.
Ferrovie: «Bari-Napoli, Nodo e Sud Est, così Fs riparte dal Sud»
Taranto, «50 cent sono pochi»: parcheggiatore abusivo rapina 20 €
Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
Bari, 6 proposte per Palagiustizia
Ministro: via quella tendopoli
Sempre più tornado nel Mediterraneo (e si scaricano su Taranto)