Italian foreign min summons French ambassador

Rome, June 13 - The Italian foreign ministry in Rome said Wednesday that the French ambassador has been summoned in related to the French government's comments on the case of the Aquarius migrant-rescue ship. "Following the statements released in Paris yesterday on the case of the Aquarius, this morning the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, summoned to the Farnesina the French Ambassador to Italy," a ministry statement said.