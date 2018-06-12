Global earthquake predictor models shown to work

Martedì 12 Giugno 2018 | 19:40

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

I migranti salvati da Aquarius (foto SOS Mediterranee Italia)
10.06.2018

Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius

Elezioni comunali
11.06.2018

Elezioni, M5S non sfonda in Puglia, Cannito sindaco di Barletta. Ballottaggio a Brindisi. 
I sindaci eletti in Puglia e Basilicata

Il presidente del seggio 29 ad Altamura con la scheda in mano
10.06.2018

Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda

Bari, Giancaspro non pagaAqp taglia l'acqua allo stadioE sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
11.06.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi

tornado in mare
10.06.2018

Sempre più tornado nel Mediterraneo (e si scaricano su Taranto)

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi
10.06.2018

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Rome

Global earthquake predictor models shown to work

CSEP network includes Italy, California, New Zealand and Japan

Global earthquake predictor models shown to work

Rome, June 12 - The first models to forecast earthquakes have been shown to work. Though the road is still long, the tests provide accurate probability margins, according to the Collaboratory for the Study of Earthquake Predictability (CSEP) network. Italy takes part in CSEP with researchers from the Istituto Nazionale di Geofisica e Vulcanologia (INGV), along with California, New Zealand and Japan. "We are not able to say whether there will be an earthquake tomorrow, but we are able to calculate the probability" of it happening, ANSA was told by INGV seismologist Warner Marzocchi. The first results of tests conducted by CSEP covered the 2009-2014 period and are published in the Seismological Research Letters journal. They also include tests based on data from the 2012 earthquake in Emilia Romagna and the article was signed by Marzocchi and Matteo Taroni. Marzocchi added that if the probability of an earthquake "is 5%, this means that on average one out of every 20 times there will be an earthquake in those specific conditions". This means, he added, that "we are still light years away for what is generally meant when we say 'forecast', but we are certainly able to say how the probability changes over time and space". For the past few years, data have been transmitted at an experimental level both to the Major Risks Commission (CGR) and the civil protection service. All the data from August 2009 until 2014 recorded by the national seismic network - including the earthquakes in Emilia Romagna in 2012 - were compared with the probability forecasts provided by many models tested by CSEP. Analysis will also be conducted on a series of earthquakes that began on August 24, 2016 in central Italy. "The comparison between the forecasts made and the data observed also make it possible to identify the most effective model,"Marzocchi added. "Thanks to the CSEP network, we have been able to move all discussions on forecasts to a scientific environment." After this initial round, another five years of testing on the models is expected.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Students move class dinner for Ramadan classmate

Students move class dinner for Ramadan classmate

 
Former Abruzzo governor acquitted of embezzlement (3)

Former Abruzzo governor acquitted of embezzlement (3)

 
DEF to stop VAT hike (3)

DEF to stop VAT hike (3)

 
Conte irritated by France but Macron visit confirmed-sources

Conte irritated by France but Macron visit confirmed-sources

 
Global earthquake predictor models shown to work

Global earthquake predictor models shown to work

 
I'll speak when govt line decided - Savona (3)

I'll speak when govt line decided - Savona (3)

 
Disabled mentally ill woman, 66, forced into prostitution

Disabled mentally ill woman, 66, forced into prostitution

 
'Unworthy of uniform' says mother of man killed by cop (3)

'Unworthy of uniform' says mother of man killed by cop (3)

 

MEDIAGALLERY

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

 
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

 
Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

 
Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

 
Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

 
Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

 
San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

 
Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

 
Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

 
Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

 
Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

 
La Gazzetta nel suo stand espone le storiche illustrazioni di frate Menotti

Nello stand Gazzetta le illustrazioni di frate Menotti

 
Spartaco Arbertarelli tra i tavoli dei gamers

Spartaco Arbertarelli tra i tavoli dei gamers

 
Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

 
Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video

Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video

 
Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza

Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza

 

LAGAZZETTA.TV

Mondo TV
Diario dall'Acquarius, sui ponti un tappeto umano

Diario dall'Acquarius, sui ponti un tappeto umano

 
Economia TV
Alitalia: piu' passeggeri e ricavi a maggio e giugno

Alitalia: piu' passeggeri e ricavi a maggio e giugno

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 18

Ansatg delle ore 18

 
Spettacolo TV
Chiara Ferragni: "Anche io ho momenti no"

Chiara Ferragni: "Anche io ho momenti no"

 
Italia TV
Clan voleva inquinare elezioni, 30 euro a voto

Clan voleva inquinare elezioni, 30 euro a voto

 
Sport TV
Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

 
Calcio TV
Tutto pronto per Russia 2018

Tutto pronto per Russia 2018

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 giugno 2018

 

Digital Edition

12.06.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU