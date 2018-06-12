Aquarius just an incident, Italy to be thanked - EU (3)

Brussels, June 12 - European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Tuesday the Aquarius case was "just an incident" and the EU thanked Italy for its migrant reception policy. "I won't play the blame game. A lot of attention has been given to the Aquarius case but that is just an incident, a case," he said. In these very hours "Italy is saving another 900 migrants and is maintaining its responsibilities," he said. "I want to express gratitude for the Herculean efforts Italy has made in the last three years, fort this it must be praised. The Commission will continue to support Italy".