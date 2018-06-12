Aquarius just an incident, Italy to be thanked - EU (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Brussels
12 Giugno 2018
Brussels, June 12 - European Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said Tuesday the Aquarius case was "just an incident" and the EU thanked Italy for its migrant reception policy. "I won't play the blame game. A lot of attention has been given to the Aquarius case but that is just an incident, a case," he said. In these very hours "Italy is saving another 900 migrants and is maintaining its responsibilities," he said. "I want to express gratitude for the Herculean efforts Italy has made in the last three years, fort this it must be praised. The Commission will continue to support Italy".
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius
Elezioni, M5S non sfonda in Puglia, Cannito sindaco di Barletta. Ballottaggio a Brindisi.
I sindaci eletti in Puglia e Basilicata
Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda
Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
Sempre più tornado nel Mediterraneo (e si scaricano su Taranto)