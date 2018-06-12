Orban lauds Italy on migrants (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
12 Giugno 2018
Budapest, June 12 - Hungarian far-right Premier Viktor Orban on Tuesday lauded Italy's rejection of a migrant rescue ship, saying "at last!". He said the rejection of the Aquarius which is now heading to Spain was "a great moment that could really bring changes in European policy on migrations". Orban, who has sealed Hungary's borders, said his first reaction to the news was "finally!". Orban said it was "so depressing" to hear for years that Europe's sea borders cannot be defnded, to the point that "you practically lose the will to live".
