EU shd give concrete help not money - Salvini (3)

Rome, June 12 - Europe should give "concrete aid" rather than money to help ease the migrant emergency, Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "We don't want money from Europe, we want concrete aid on the thousands of relocations that are only on paper and not effective," he said. He said the aim should be "reducing departures and have the north of the African continent as country of reception and selection between real refugees and fake refugees." Salvini dismissed as "risible" the current contribution of the EUNavForMed mission.