Ships should be received in nearest port - Macron (2)

I migranti salvati da Aquarius (foto SOS Mediterranee Italia)
10.06.2018

Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius

Elezioni comunali
11.06.2018

Elezioni, M5S non sfonda in Puglia, Cannito sindaco di Barletta. Ballottaggio a Brindisi. 
I sindaci eletti in Puglia e Basilicata

Il presidente del seggio 29 ad Altamura con la scheda in mano
10.06.2018

Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda

Bari, Giancaspro non pagaAqp taglia l'acqua allo stadioE sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
11.06.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi

tornado in mare
10.06.2018

Sempre più tornado nel Mediterraneo (e si scaricano su Taranto)

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi
10.06.2018

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale
12.06.2018

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Paris

Ships should be received in nearest port - Macron (2)

'This is international law' says French president

Ships should be received in nearest port - Macron (2)

Paris, June 12 - French President Emmanuel Macron has paid tribute to Spain's courage in the case of the Aquarius and said the migrant-rescue ships should always go to the nearest port, French government spokesperson Benjamin Griveaux said after a cabinet meeting in Paris. Griveaux said that Macron took time to "recall maritime law", which he said states that it is "always the nearest coast that assumes the responsibility to receive" asylum seekers. "If a ship had France as its nearest coast, it could dock, this is international law," he said.

Pollution inc. ILVA and Gela killed 12,000 in 8 yrs (4)

Pollution inc. ILVA and Gela killed 12,000 in 8 yrs (4)

 
Soccer: 'Liverpool set to bid 70 mn for Chiesa' - media

Soccer: 'Liverpool set to bid 70 mn for Chiesa' - media

 
Aquarius just an incident, Italy to be thanked - EU (3)

Aquarius just an incident, Italy to be thanked - EU (3)

 
34.9 bn budget for migrant-borders - EU (2)

34.9 bn budget for migrant-borders - EU (2)

 
Orban lauds Italy on migrants (3)

Orban lauds Italy on migrants (3)

 
France shd open its ports - Di Maio (3)

France shd open its ports - Di Maio (3)

 
Rome's political manipulation unacceptable - Paris (2)

Rome's political manipulation unacceptable - Paris (2)

 
'We gave it to him' says cop ex-wife at Cucchi trial (3)

'We gave it to him' says cop ex-wife at Cucchi trial (3)

 

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti

Migranti, sit-in a Lecce contro Salvini: aprite i porti Vd
Il sondaggio: fa bene Salvini?

 
Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

Lecce, scrivanie nella fontana: il degrado della Villa Comunale

 
Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

Bari, come funziona la nuova app per chiamare e pagare i taxi

 
Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

Emiliano incontra gli avvocati che protestano sul Palagiustizia

 
Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

 
Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

 
San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

 
Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

 
Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

 
Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

 
Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

 
La Gazzetta nel suo stand espone le storiche illustrazioni di frate Menotti

Nello stand Gazzetta le illustrazioni di frate Menotti

 
Spartaco Arbertarelli tra i tavoli dei gamers

Spartaco Arbertarelli tra i tavoli dei gamers

 
Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

 
Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video

Rubarono in una gioielleria di Bari, due pregiudicate incastrate dal video

 
Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza

Giuliano Sangiorgi: da Taranto un messaggio di accoglienza

 

Spettacolo TV
Chiara Ferragni: "Anche io ho momenti no"

Chiara Ferragni: "Anche io ho momenti no"

 
Italia TV
Clan voleva inquinare elezioni, 30 euro a voto

Clan voleva inquinare elezioni, 30 euro a voto

 
Notiziari TV
Ansatg delle ore 15

Ansatg delle ore 15

 
Mondo TV
Dagli insulti all'intesa l'anno di Trump e Kim

Dagli insulti all'intesa l'anno di Trump e Kim

 
Sport TV
Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

Sara Errani: profonda ingiustizia

 
Calcio TV
Tutto pronto per Russia 2018

Tutto pronto per Russia 2018

 
Meteo TV
Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 giugno 2018

Previsioni meteo per mercoledi', 13 giugno 2018

 
Economia TV
C.Conti, evasione web sfugge, usare mezzi anticrimine

C.Conti, evasione web sfugge, usare mezzi anticrimine

 

12.06.2018

