Pollution inc. ILVA and Gela killed 12,000 in 8 yrs (3)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
12 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 12 - Pollution from 45 toxic-waste-producing plants including the oil refinery at Gela in Sicily and the ILVA steel plant at Taranto in Puglia has killed over 12,000 people in eight years, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) said Tuesday. The report said those living in areas polluted by asbestos, refineries, and chemical and metal industries have a death risk 4-5% higher than the general population. Over the eight-year period, the report said, there was an excess mortality of 11,992 people, of which 5,285 for tumours and 3,632 for cardio-circulatory diseases.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius
Elezioni, M5S non sfonda in Puglia, Cannito sindaco di Barletta. Ballottaggio a Brindisi.
I sindaci eletti in Puglia e Basilicata
Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda
Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
Sempre più tornado nel Mediterraneo (e si scaricano su Taranto)