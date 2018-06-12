Protect external borders - Salvini-Seehofer (3)

Martedì 12 Giugno 2018 | 15:35

I migranti salvati da Aquarius (foto SOS Mediterranee Italia)
10.06.2018

Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius

Elezioni comunali
11.06.2018

Elezioni, M5S non sfonda in Puglia, Cannito sindaco di Barletta. Ballottaggio a Brindisi. 
I sindaci eletti in Puglia e Basilicata

Il presidente del seggio 29 ad Altamura con la scheda in mano
10.06.2018

Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda

Bari, Giancaspro non pagaAqp taglia l'acqua allo stadioE sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
11.06.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi

tornado in mare
10.06.2018

Sempre più tornado nel Mediterraneo (e si scaricano su Taranto)

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, si schianta con l'auto contro guard rail: muore 64enne Foto

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi
10.06.2018

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, esce illeso dall'auto dopo carambola sulla tangenziale
30.01.2017

Bari, dopo scontro sulla tangenziale esce illeso dall'auto Foto
Corato, muore 19enne ferito

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

Bari, con l'auito contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne
12.06.2018

Bari, con l'auto contro il guard rail in tangenziale: muore 64enne

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

San Severo, confiscati benial boss Notarangelo
12.06.2018

San Severo, confiscati beni
al boss Notarangelo Video

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Rome

Protect external borders - Salvini-Seehofer (3)

Italy, Germany see eye to eye, no more time to waste

Protect external borders - Salvini-Seehofer (3)

Rome, June 12 - Italy and Germany will present a joint proposal on the protection of the Europan Union's external borders "so as not to waste further time," the Italian interior ministry said Tuesday after a "long and cordial" phone call between Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini and his German counterpart Horst Seehofer. The ministry said the ministers saw eye to eye on security and immigration policies. Salvini "accepted with pleasure the German minister's invitation to a meeting shortly in Berlin". The phone call comes after Salvini blocked a migrant rescue NGO ship that has now been re-routed to Spain after Malta also refused it.

