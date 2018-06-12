Police officers to have Taser weapons soon- Gabrielli (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
12 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 12 - Police chief Franco Gabrielli on Tuesday said that Italian police officers will soon be armed with stun guns to offer them and the public more protection. "Soon police officers will carry Taser electronic guns so that they will be able to act more safely and will not cause excessive damage to people during certain operations", Gabrielli said, leaving a hospital in San Marino where two police officers are currently being treated. The two officers were injured on Sunday when one of them shot and killed a young man who was stabbing his colleague.
