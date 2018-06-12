Woman para badly injured in exercise (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
12 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 12 - A woman soldier in the Italian army's 'Folgore' parachute regiment was badly injured on Tuesday in an exercise featuring mortar fire at the Carpegna military complex in the central province of Pesaro and Urbino, sources said. The soldier was taken to Ancona's Torrette hospital by helicopter. The Army has activated the procedures to provide support to the woman's family and establish the causes of the accident, the sources said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius
Elezioni, M5S non sfonda in Puglia, Cannito sindaco di Barletta. Ballottaggio a Brindisi.
I sindaci eletti in Puglia e Basilicata
Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda
Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
Giallo a Lauria, trovato un cadavere nel cellophane