Rise of 147,000 employed people in 1st quarter-ISTAT (2)

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
12 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 12 - ISTAT said Tuesday that 147,000 more people were in employment in the first quarter of 2018 with respect to the same period last year, a rise of 0.6%. The national statistics agency said the employment figure was flat compared to the last quarter of 2017. Italy's unemployment rate was 11.1% in the first quarter of 2018, up 0.1 of a percentage point with respect to the previous three months, but down 0.5 of a point on the same period last year, ISTAT said. The agency said 2.893 million people were unemployed in the first quarter, according to seasonally adjusted data.
