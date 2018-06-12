Valencia port of safety for Aquarius -SOS Mediterranee

Martedì 12 Giugno 2018 | 13:35

I migranti salvati da Aquarius (foto SOS Mediterranee Italia)
10.06.2018

Il sindaco di Taranto: pronti ad accogliere Aquarius

Elezioni comunali
11.06.2018

Elezioni, M5S non sfonda in Puglia, Cannito sindaco di Barletta. Ballottaggio a Brindisi. 
I sindaci eletti in Puglia e Basilicata

Il presidente del seggio 29 ad Altamura con la scheda in mano
10.06.2018

Elezioni, momenti di tensione ad Altamura dove un presidente esce dal seggio con una scheda

Bari, Giancaspro non pagaAqp taglia l'acqua allo stadioE sabato arriva Vasco Rossi
11.06.2018

Bari, Giancaspro non paga
Aqp taglia l'acqua allo stadio
E sabato arriva Vasco Rossi

Giallo a Lauria, trovato un cadavere nel cellophane
11.06.2018

Giallo a Lauria, trovato un cadavere nel cellophane

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri
11.06.2018

Bari, carambola sulla tangenziale: 2 feriti, code fino a 5 chilometri

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi
10.06.2018

Code e gente in attesa nei seggi di Barletta e Brindisi

Toto-sottosegretari, i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa
03.06.2018

Toto-sottosegretari, ecco i nomi dei sette pugliesi in corsa Foto

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»
07.06.2018

Bari, rapina con mazze e fumogeni in gioielleria della «Mongolfiera»

Bari, esce illeso dall'auto dopo carambola sulla tangenziale
30.01.2017

Bari, dopo scontro sulla tangenziale esce illeso dall'auto Foto
Corato, muore 19enne ferito

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illecitiera proprietario di un palazzo
12.06.2018

Andria, 30 anni di furti e illeciti: era proprietario di un palazzo Vd

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Bari, “E ci jè l’estate” di Gianni Colajemmadiventa una hit sul web
05.06.2018

Bari, «E ci jè l’estate»
di Gianni Colajemma
diventa una hit sul web

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari
10.06.2018

Viaggio nel mondo del BGeek: una fucina di idee a Bari

Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio
11.06.2018

Tre arresti a Foggia per tentato omicidio

Rome

Valencia port of safety for Aquarius -SOS Mediterranee

'Supplies now on board' tweets organization

Valencia port of safety for Aquarius -SOS Mediterranee

Rome, June 12 - The SOS Mediterranee NGO said Tuesday that it has received confirmation that Valencia has been designated the port of safety for its migrant-rescue ship Aquarius. "#Aquarius received confirmation: Port of Safety is #Valencia, #Spain," the NGO said in a tweet. "Teams relieved that solution starts to be found. However, results are unnecessary prolongation of time at sea for already vulnerable people & reduction of SAR capacity. Supplies now on board".

