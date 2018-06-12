Valencia port of safety for Aquarius -SOS Mediterranee

Sanità in Puglia, Emiliano: faremo assunzioni anche senza ok governo
Digital Edition
Rome
12 Giugno 2018
Rome, June 12 - The SOS Mediterranee NGO said Tuesday that it has received confirmation that Valencia has been designated the port of safety for its migrant-rescue ship Aquarius. "#Aquarius received confirmation: Port of Safety is #Valencia, #Spain," the NGO said in a tweet. "Teams relieved that solution starts to be found. However, results are unnecessary prolongation of time at sea for already vulnerable people & reduction of SAR capacity. Supplies now on board".
