Italy ships to help take Aquarius migrants to Valencia (2)

Rome, June 12 - Italian ships and shuttles will help take the over 600 people aboard migrant-rescue vessel Aquarius to Valencia, Infrastructure Minister Danilo Toninelli said on Tuesday. Spain on Monday offered to provide a safe port for the Aquarius, which is run by the SOS Mediterranee NGO, after Rome refused to allow it access to Italian ports at the weekend. "Just political pragmatism" was used in this case, said Toninelli. "No one's life was put in danger... No more immigration business. It's possible to change". The new Italian government said its hardline stance was necessary to make the European Union give more help to Italy in handling migrant flows from North Africa, saying Rome's appeals for assistance have been unheard for too long. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said that Spain's decision to let the Aquarius migrants land in Valencia showed that "raising your voice" pays.