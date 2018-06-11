Turin
Italy-France train traffic stopped after stink from cargo
Toxic substances train halted
11 Giugno 2018
Turin, June 11 - Train traffic between Italy and France was stopped in the Val di Susa north of Turin after an engineer smelled a stink coming from his toxic cargo. An inspection is being carried out and train company Trenitalia has laid on a bus service.
